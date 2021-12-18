Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bioasis Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.06. Bioasis Technologies has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.55.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Analysts expect that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

