BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $496,260.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.48. 2,222,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,715. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,081.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $41,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.