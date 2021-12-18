Bismuth (BIS) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $361.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010508 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000119 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,230,463 coins and its circulating supply is 23,089,429 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.