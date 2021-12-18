Bitcoin Gold (BTG) One Day Volume Tops $12.09 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $707.91 million and $12.09 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $40.42 or 0.00087689 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.02 or 0.00325469 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00143509 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003400 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

