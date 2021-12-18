BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Director Robert Allan Steele Sells 11,812 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
BJ stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.
About BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
