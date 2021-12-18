BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Director Robert Allan Steele Sells 11,812 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BJ stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after buying an additional 362,589 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after buying an additional 93,216 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 249,667 shares in the last quarter.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

