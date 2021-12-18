Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

BDTX traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $5.18. 600,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,517. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $187.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

