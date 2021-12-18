Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
BDTX traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $5.18. 600,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,517. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $187.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.49.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.
