BlackBerry’s (BB) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $10.33.

BB stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,601,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,463,375 shares of company stock worth $27,052,720 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

