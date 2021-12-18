BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 64.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MUE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,137. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

