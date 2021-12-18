BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the November 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYN. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYN opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $14.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

