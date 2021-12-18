Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,800 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the November 15th total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

BRG traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. 2,180,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,169. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.62 million, a PE ratio of 140.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.82. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $16.62.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 48.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,165,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,023,000 after purchasing an additional 208,610 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 103.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 12.1% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 59,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.