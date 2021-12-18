BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGR.UN. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE:SGR.UN opened at C$14.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.18. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$823.05 million and a P/E ratio of 7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.