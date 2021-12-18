BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 6th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 92,381 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

