BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 348.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.