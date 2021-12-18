Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $270.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.45.

BA opened at $192.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.68. Boeing has a 52 week low of $187.88 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 27.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $522,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

