Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.97

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.97 and traded as low as C$1.59. Bombardier shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 204,129 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.82.

Bombardier Company Profile (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.