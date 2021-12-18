boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target Cut to GBX 230 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 230 ($3.04) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BOO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.68) price target on boohoo group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.08) to GBX 350 ($4.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.34) target price on boohoo group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.28) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded boohoo group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 394.58 ($5.21).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 107.90 ($1.43) on Friday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 96.79 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 378.90 ($5.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 180.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 251.67.

In other news, insider Brian Small purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,456.46).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

