Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

NYSE:BOOT opened at $112.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.85. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $134.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.15.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.