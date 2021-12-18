Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BXP opened at $114.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

