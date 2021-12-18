bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BPOSY. Berenberg Bank downgraded bpost SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded bpost SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €8.70 ($9.78) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut bpost SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.35.

OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. bpost SA/NV has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

