Brady W. Dougan Sells 75,000 Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Director Brady W. Dougan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $8.71 on Friday. Humacyte, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $20,590,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth about $8,708,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,805,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUMA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

