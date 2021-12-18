Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Trading Down 2.6%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.02. Approximately 2,261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 254,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Santander reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.7104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 4.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 115.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the third quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

