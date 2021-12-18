Brokerages Anticipate ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after buying an additional 1,347,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after purchasing an additional 969,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 782,158 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,812,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.