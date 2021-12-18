Brokerages Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to post sales of $32.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $32.80 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $30.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $117.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.90 million to $118.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $127.10 million, with estimates ranging from $126.20 million to $128.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.84. 685,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

