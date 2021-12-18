Brokerages Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post $2.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.68 billion and the highest is $2.83 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $11.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

MHK traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,221. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.35 and its 200-day moving average is $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

