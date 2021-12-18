Brokerages Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $1,374,927.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,613,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $249,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 44,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,996,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

