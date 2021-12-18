Brokerages Expect AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AerSale’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AerSale will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AerSale.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ ASLE traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 178,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,727. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. AerSale has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the second quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 192.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in AerSale during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in AerSale during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AerSale during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

