Brokerages Expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.97 Million

Analysts expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) to post sales of $33.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.90 million to $34.02 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $122.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $122.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $151.90 million, with estimates ranging from $149.95 million to $153.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BASE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,117. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

