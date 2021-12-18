Brokerages Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post $1.52 EPS

Analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.58. PepsiCo posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $6.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PEP traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.30. 10,159,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,061. The stock has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.