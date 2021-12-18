Brokerages Expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce $119.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.20 million and the lowest is $111.00 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $459.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.02 million to $467.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $514.12 million, with estimates ranging from $446.73 million to $573.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.10. 5,653,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,840. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,458,000 after purchasing an additional 736,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,747,000 after buying an additional 173,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,978,000 after buying an additional 185,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

