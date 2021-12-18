Brokerages Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.24. Tapestry reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,742,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,095,000 after purchasing an additional 198,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

