Brokerages Expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. The Shyft Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. 438,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,198. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $54.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $770,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,150. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

