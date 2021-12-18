Brokerages Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Utz Brands reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Utz Brands.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,252,752 over the last 90 days. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 32.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $4,752,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after buying an additional 982,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $243,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.