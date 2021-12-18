Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target at $72.73

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

ARCT stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.04. 2,483,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,851. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $124.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 26,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,380 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 79.3% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

