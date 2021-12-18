Brokerages Set County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Price Target at $32.97

Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

ICBK opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $214.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.91.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.19 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the third quarter worth $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

