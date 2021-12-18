Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Price Target at £112.96

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is £114.78 ($151.68).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ferguson from £110.70 ($146.29) to £127.50 ($168.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £100.80 ($133.21) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ferguson from £100 ($132.15) to £112 ($148.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ferguson from £126.40 ($167.04) to £132.60 ($175.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferguson from £133 ($175.76) to £147 ($194.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Ferguson news, insider Brian May purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of £103.80 ($137.17) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($102,880.93).

LON:FERG traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting £128.05 ($169.22). 1,174,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,741. The company has a fifty day moving average of £114.21 and a 200 day moving average of £105.99. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of £129.80 ($171.53). The company has a market capitalization of £28.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

