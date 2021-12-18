Brokerages Set Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Target Price at $229.20

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.20.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $326,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.01. The stock had a trading volume of 493,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,343. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $115.19 and a 1 year high of $212.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.62 and its 200-day moving average is $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

