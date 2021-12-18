Brokerages Set GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Target Price at $100.92

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.92.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $93,151,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

