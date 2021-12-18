Brokerages Set IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) PT at C$15.38

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

IBI Group stock opened at C$13.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$419.09 million and a P/E ratio of 25.58. IBI Group has a 1 year low of C$7.85 and a 1 year high of C$14.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that IBI Group will post 0.8212303 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.