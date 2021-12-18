Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target at $11.33

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on K92 Mining from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

K92 Mining stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,890. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

