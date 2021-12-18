Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT at $108.20

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Capital World Investors increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after buying an additional 3,608,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

