Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT at $105.17

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.17.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of TXRH opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

