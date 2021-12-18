Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cadence Bancorporation’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

NYSE:CADE opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Provides banking services

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.