Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cogeco Communications Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.30 million.

CCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.13.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$98.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$103.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$112.51. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$95.71 and a 12-month high of C$123.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.48%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.