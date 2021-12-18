Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tivity Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tivity Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TVTY. Truist cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Tivity Health stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.39. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 27.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 12.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 33,602 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 88.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth about $3,018,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.