BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

BRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

BRP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. 1,039,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BRP Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BRP Group by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BRP Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

