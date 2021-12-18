BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.
BRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.
BRP traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. 1,039,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36.
In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BRP Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BRP Group by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BRP Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
