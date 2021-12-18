Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 14,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 92,320 shares.The stock last traded at $43.15 and had previously closed at $42.70.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In related news, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $532,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 40.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

