Build Acquisition (NYSE:BGSX) Trading 0.8% Higher

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.80. 117,184 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 504% from the average session volume of 19,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSX. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Build Acquisition by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Build Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

