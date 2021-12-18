Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Director Floyd F. Sherman Sells 38,000 Shares

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BLDR opened at $76.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,769 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,386,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,562,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.