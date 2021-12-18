Busey Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,151 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.2% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 33.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $146.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

