Busey Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

NYSE:CMI opened at $211.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.09 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.60 and its 200 day moving average is $234.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

